Gardaí may have random presence on Kilkenny buses due to attacks, says McGuinness

Pictured are repairs being carried out to a bus on the KK2 route for Kilkenny City last week.

It follows our report on the damage done to buses after a number of stone-throwing incidents in recent weeks, including three in the space of one evening last week.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness condemned the actions of the vandals, and said he had spoken to council engineers who are investigating the incidents along with gardai: “I believe the gardai will also now have a random presence on this service and will be monitoring the issue closely,” he said.