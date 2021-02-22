Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, February 22, 2021

The late Myley McGrath

The death has occurred of Myley McGrath, Skehana, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Formerly of Allenwood South, Sallins and Downings Cross, Prosperous, County Kildare. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Myley will be sadly missed by his wife Peg, son Troy and partner Sirkku, daughter Ramona and son-in-law Richard, brothers and sisters - Larry, Thomas, John Joe, Martin, Bridget, Josie and Alice (pre-deceased by Paddy and Nancy). His grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Raymond, Dawn, Carrie, Leanne, Dylan, and Rory and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place in the coming days. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. The family are very appreciative of your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Michael O'Hanrahan

The death has occurred of Michael O'Hanrahan - (Dukesmeadows, Kilkenny) February 20 (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary (née Lambert) and loving father of Brendan, Fergus, Conor, Declan and Aengus, brother of Mary and Anne. He will be sadly missed by his family, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 23. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. You are welcome to join in the celebration of Michael's funeral Mass at 11a.m on Tuesday by clicking on the following link www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

The late John Bergin

The death has occurred of John Bergin, Newpark, Kilkenny City, February 19, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, at his daughter's home in Lady's Island, Wexford, John, beloved husband of the late Sheila and much loved father of Breda, Alice, Margaret, Mick, PJ and Sheila, sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Michael, Don, Jim and John, daughters-in-law Anne and Margaret, grandchildren Michael, Ciara, Jack, Róisín, Muirinn,Crystal and Nicole, sister-in-law Tess, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.,In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for John (max 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am Monday, February 22 at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com

House private please. John's funeral cortege will pass his home in Newpark at 11.45am on Monday en route to cemetery, for friends and neighbours who may like to pay their last respects. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for John's family can do so on RIP.ie. John's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.