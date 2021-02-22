A site for sore eyes - Kilkenny ceramic artist Holden goes online

Kilkenny ceramic landscape artist Michael Holden has launched a new website to promote his work.

Following a long career in the ceramics industry Holden recently set up his own business, fulfilling a lifelong ambition.

Holden is an artist who has developed his own unique style, blending painting and ceramics to produce works that are both traditional and contemporary. His painting is inspired by the landscapes around the picturesque village of Inistioge, where he has lived all his life.

Michael has produced a range of bespoke products that will allow the beauty of his native place to be appreciated by people in Ireland and across the world.

People can view his work through the website, www.michael-holden-ceramic-artist.com



Holden’s speciality is painting landscapes on ceramic tiles which are then fired in a kiln to make the final product.

“It’s great to get the website operational” he said. “Demand for the tiles has been so strong that it’s been hard to find time to focus on it. The website will now give me the opportunity to demonstrate my work all over the world.”

Holden’s new website was designed and built by Terry Bannon Graphic Design, Inistioge. He also thanked Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection for grant aid he received for the website.