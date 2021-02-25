Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, February 25, 2021

The late Patrick (Blackie) Burke



The death has occurred of Patrick (Blackie) Burke, Comeragh View, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Johnstown, Co Kilkenny. Retired member of the Defence Forces, Blackie passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Eileen, sons Barry and Kevin, grandsons Kyle and Cody, sister Sheila, nephew Eoin, niece Jenny, John and Patrick, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel on Saturday at 1pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss Peter and Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence at RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Gary Halpin

The death has occurred of Gary Halpin, St Thomas Square, Kilkenny City. February 23 (suddenly). Predeceased by his parents Ann and Tom. Beloved husband of Carol and loving father of Bentley, Leonie and Lenka. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Patrick, John and Mark, sisters Barbara and Bethann, Bentley's fiancée Beckie, his extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Mary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien, Monemacody, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, February 23 (peacefully) in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her brother Dinny, sadly missed by her loving daughter Kathleen, son-in-law Eddie, brothers Mikie, Jimmy and John, sister Peg, grandchildren Imelda, Edward, Tracy and Lisa, her 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral Mass for Mary will take place in in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, on Friday at 2pm, that can be viewed on www.thomastownparish.ie followed by burial in Skeoughvasteen Cemetery.

The late Anastacia (Stella) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Anastacia (Stella) O'Neill, Grange, Nine-Mile-House, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Kilkenny. Peacefully, in her 92nd year, on Tuesday, February 23, in the loving care of Geraldine and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her parents Mary and Francis and her sisters Kitty and Maura. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her brother William, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Stella’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, February 26 at noon in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time, and a special mention to the Management and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The National Council for the Blind. Donations can be made by visiting the following website; www.ncbi.ie.

The late Albert (Albie) Townsend

The death has occurred of Albert (Albie) Townsend, Jerpoint, Thomastown, Kilkenny peacefully, after a short illness in the care of the staff of St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, February 24. Sadly missed by his wife Marcella (nee Ingram), brother Billy, sister Susie, sister in law Kathleen, brother in law Morgan, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Jimmy and Tommy and his sister Bunty. In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Friday at 11am, in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Carlow. Albie's funeral Mass can be viewed online at; https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/.

A message of sympathy can be left by using the condolence option at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations to the friends of St Columba's