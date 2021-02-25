South Kilkenny school granted approval for extension for new classrooms

Scoil Mhuire National School in Mooncoin is to get an extension, according to local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

The school is one of several across the country to be granted approval for the extension under additional accommodation announcements for 2021, Deputy Phelan confirmed.

The investment will provide provision for two mainstream classrooms as well as two special education and training classrooms and a special education classroom for junior classes.

Deputy Phelan welcomed the investment and said he looks forward to further good news for other schools in the region in the coming months.