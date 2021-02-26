Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, February 26, 2021

The late Margaret Mary Brennan

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary Brennan, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and London, England. Pre-deceased by her parents James and Julia, sisters Elsie and Theresa, brothers John and Patrick. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sisters Kathleen, Julia, Mary-Bridget, brothers Michael, Martin, Paddy and James, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Mass for Margaret will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Saturday, February 27, at 11am (max of 10 family members in the church). The Memorial Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam castlecomerparish.ie

Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Margaret's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this time.

The late Nellie Croke (Nee Cleary)

The death has occurred of Nellie Croke (née Cleary), Killaspy, Slieverue, Co Kilkenny, and late of Abbey Community College, Ferrybank, who died on Wednesday, February 24, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by her parents Sean and Angie, sisters Kitty and Ireane. Nellie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Shem, sons Jimmy, Liam and Alan, daughters Carol (Duggan) and Jackie (Doicke), sons-in-law Willie and Steven, daughters-in-law Anne and Sara, grandchildren Dean, Kadhla, Sean, Josh, Rebecca, Macie, Evie and Fionn, sister Frances, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

Nellie's removal will take place from her home on Saturday, February 27 (via Ballinamona) to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Nellie's Mass, please click link below at 11.50am on Saturday www.livestreamireland.ie/ nc270221

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Nellie's family can do so at RIP.ie. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (10 people in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Ann Murphy (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Ann Murphy (née O'Neill), Darbystown, Tullogher, Kilkenny / and late of Harbour View, Maudlintown, Wexford, February 24. Ann beloved wife of Pat, sister of Laurence, Noel, Anthony, Marion and Noreen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government / H.S.E guidelines a private family funeral will take on Saturday, February 27, at 2pm in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon with burial afterwards in Listerlin (Mullinarrigle) Cemetery. Ann's funeral cortége will leave Rosbercon after Requiem Mass en route to Listerlin for burial via Shanbough, Ballycurran Cross, Ballyveria, and stopping at her residence in Darbystown, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook Page live 2pm https://facebook.com/Rosberconparish

Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.

The late Lachtain Ryan

The death has occurred of Lachtain Ryan, Kilkenny Road, Freshford, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brothers Patens and the recently deceased Seán. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy sons Joe and Martin daughter Julie, grandchildren Anna, Padraig, Sarah, Jack, Jessica, daughter-in-law Áine, son-in-law John, sisters Mona (Coady) Nuala (Kavanagh) Síle (Spring) Christine (Queally), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private Funeral Mass (max 10 people) will take place in St Lachtains Church, Freshford on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St Lachtain's Cemetery. Please observe guidelines regarding hand shaking, face masks and social distancing in Church yard and Cemetery.