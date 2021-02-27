Kilkenny People Property: Standout Clashacrow home is sure to attract attention

A traditional country house with standout elements of design, Clashacrow is an outstanding family home boasting 2.5 acres of landscaped gardens.

Brought to market by Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, the property is located in a peaceful countryside setting of Clashacrow in Freshford which is a short drive from Kilkenny city.

Built in 2007, this unique home has a traditional country style atmosphere and with many examples of bespoke aspects of design that stand out.

With its excellent balance of family living and entertaining space that blends into each other, the residence is full of light and space and finished to a very high standard.



The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 2,530 square feet (235 square metres) over two levels. The ground level has an impressive entrance hall with staircase to the first floor and access to a guest wc. The formal living room with open fireplace and bay window is located to the right off the entrance hall. A glass door gives access to the stunning open plan kitchen/dining room.

Double glass doors lead through from the kitchen/dining room to a spacious and welcoming family room with an open fireplace fitted with a multi fuel stove.

The utility room is located off the kitchen/dining room. A fifth bedroom is also on the ground floor.

The first floor has a large landing area with a dormer window to the front of the property. The four double bedrooms (three with en-suites) are all accessible from the landing. There is also a large family bathroom.

The secluded and mature grounds extend to circa 2.5 acres of landscaped gardens and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time.

The property is well set back from the road and accessed through a cut stone entrance with wrought iron gates. A sweeping gravel driveway is bordered by mature lawns with an extensive range of exotic and mature plants and trees. The wonderful and private rear and side gardens have extensive plantings with meandering gravel pathways.



A large patio area to the side of the property is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.

To the left of the property is a large orchard area with several varieties of apple trees. A detached cut stone outbuilding (11m x 4.8m approx) is located to the left hand side of the property and comes complete with power and plumbing.

The property is located in the townland of Clashacrow which is less than a five minute drive to Freshford village which has a number of amenities including Freshford National School, convenience store and service station. A 15-minute drive (via R63) will take you into Kilkenny City.

Viewing is highly recommended. Further details are available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.

Clashacrow

Freshford

Co Kilkenny

R95 FW59

Guide Price: €495,000

BER: B1