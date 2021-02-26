LISTEN: Interview with Bernard Fitzpatrick whose wife died after giving birth at Kilkenny hospital
HSE and hospital have apologised for failings in care of the late Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick
The HSE and St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny have issued an unreserved apology for the failings in the care of a woman who died after giving birth there.
Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick died after giving birth in St Luke's Hospital on Easter Monday in 2016. The High Court heard this week that she had suffered from massive blood loss after her baby was delivered in the early hours of the morning.
On Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1 this week, Bernard Fitzpatrick, the husband of Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick, spoke to presenter Sarah McInerney. Mr Fitzpatrick was speaking about the Health Service Executive's apology to the family.
He recalls her final hours and the last time he saw her alive in the hospital, shortly after giving birth to baby Max.
