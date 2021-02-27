A peaceful Jenkinstown retreat away from the hustle and bustle

An attractive four-bed bungalow which enjoys a picturesque rural setting, this Jenkinstown property is a wonderful peaceful retreat and true family home.

Located just a five-minute drive from Kilkenny City and within walking distance of some wonderful amenities this property has something for everyone.

Entering the property there is an attractive L-shaped hallway with cover ceiling and centre rose. The hall leads to a large family-sized living room with large windows which draw an abundance of natural light. With semi-solid timber flooring continued from hallway there is an open fireplace with marble mantelpiece, granite hearth and cast iron solid fuel stove.

The kitchen is a bright focal point space at the heart of the home. Featuring a selection of floor and eye level units with granite countertop and splashback there is an integrated oven, hob and extractor. Feature arch opening into living room. Bright tiled floor.



The living room is a bright everyday room with dual aspect ensuring lots of natural light. It is an ideal second living room, dining space or even a playroom.

The property has a utility room, with washer/dryer plumbed here. There is additional storage space with granite countertop and tiled splashback and a large cast iron stove (dual fuel).

The property’s main bathroom is a beautifully conditioned bathroom with soft coloured tiled throughout. Fitted with a full length bath there is a built-in shower unit with electric shower.

There are four bedrooms in the property. All are double rooms, with an en suite shower room off the main bedroom. This has a fitted electric Triton shower and is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling.

Outside electric gates open into a sweeping tarmacadam drive. There is a lawn garden to front and rear with hedge and wall boundaries. Rear garden separated by block built wall with recently resurfaced paving, providing for a finished look. There is a block built garage with roller door, full electrics and lighting. The property also has block-built storage shed with mezzanine for additional space.

Further information from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000.

Jenkinstown

Kilkenny

Guide Price: €300,000

BER Rating: C2