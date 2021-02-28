Spacious Ballinva home has real character

This magnificent five-bedroom detached family home, with additional detached garage, comes to the market full of mature character in fabulous condition.



The ground floor comprises an exceptionally spacious entrance hallway, a large family-sized reception room, warm and bright kitchen/dining room and a sun room, which offers great additional reception space. It is also home to a utility room, guest WC and the property’s fifth bedroom, which comes with a wet room style en suite.

The first floor is home to the four remaining bedrooms. All are large double rooms, with two featuring en suites. The main bathroom is also on the first floor - tastefully tiled floor to ceiling there is a full-length corner jacuzzi bath and free standing power shower - while the landing has a large window which draws an abundance of natural light. Hot press and Stira stairs to attic are accessed here.

Outside the property has a block-built garage with roller door access.



This impressive property offers abundance of spacious, generously proportioned and light infused practical living accommodation which is presented in excellent decorative order. The property further benefits from its ideal location, with less than five minutes from the M9 Motorway linking Kilkenny/Dublin and Waterford and a two-minute drive to Kilmoganny village, which has all local amenities.

Viewing, which is recommended to fully appreciate all this home has to offer, is by appointment only with DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or email info@dngelladunphy.com

Ballinva

Kilmoganny

Co Kilkenny

R95F5W4

Guide Price €355,000

BER C2