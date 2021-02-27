UPMC appoints Eamonn Fitzgerald as VP Health Services for UPMC in Ireland

UPMC has announced the appointment of Eamonn Fitzgerald as VP for Health Services in Ireland.

He will also become a member of the International Executive Management Group (IEMG) for UPMC International. His appointment and key role will be to lead and manage medical services across locations at UPMC Whitfield Hospital, UPMC Aut Even Hospital and UPMC Kildare Hospital along with the UPMC Carlow Outreach Centre and UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre in Cork and Waterford.

He brings to UPMC a wealth of experience and knowledge. He spent 14 years as Chief Executive of the Hermitage Medical Clinic, a hi-tech hospital that offers a broad spectrum of specialised medical and surgical care programmes and where he oversaw four triennial accreditations of the hospital by the Joint Commission International. He recently served as Executive Director of the Cancer, Ortho/Spine and Ophthalmology Centers at the Mater Private Network.

Mr Fitzgerald said he was delighted to be joining UPMC and excited about the vision to change healthcare in Ireland.

“We have an Irish management team, Irish employees but with the ability to tap into the expertise of UPMC International, a $21billion dollar American academic medical centre with 90,000 employees across 40 hospitals and almost 5,000 physicians,” he said.

“This means that Ireland gets the benefit of the most advanced medical technologies, innovation, research and IT capability for the benefit of Irish patients.”

David Beirne, Managing Director of UPMC in Ireland and SVP of UPMC International, said:

"UPMC are changing how healthcare is delivered in Ireland and we are excited to announce Eamonn’s appointment to the team to help us achieve this. He is highly regarded for his expertise in the health care industry and brings to the UPMC team a knowledge and experience that can help us expand services, build long term partnerships and ultimately provide better care for the patients and communities we serve across the Island.”