Male due to appear before Kilkenny court over alleged animal welfare offence

A male in his twenties was arrested today and charged with alleged offences under The Road Traffic Act and The Animal Welfare Act.

The male was detained at Kilkenny Garda Station and was questioned in connection with an incident on the Ring Road in Kilkenny City last month.

The incident involved an alleged breach of animal welfare legislation and alleged breaches of road traffic legislation.

The male was charged and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court on March 16.