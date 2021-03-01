Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, March 1, 2021

The late Patrick Leahy

The death has occurred of Patrick Leahy, 11 Clonmel Road, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday, February 28. Pre-deceased by his parents Philip and Mai, sister Bridie, brother-in-law Davy and sister-in-law Trish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Pascal and Danny, sister-in-law Trish, niece Kim, nephews Mark, Philip, Danny and Keith, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Patrick’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish) at 11am on Tuesday, March 22. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Richard Holohan

The death has occurred of Richard Holohan, Knocktopher, Kilkenny. Peacefully at his sister’s residence on Saturday, February 27. Pre-deceased by his infant son Richard Anthony and his brother Edmund. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Ann, sons Frank, William and Richard, daughter Angela, brothers John, Bernard, Frank and Walter, sisters Alma, Breda and Emma, grand children, daughters-in-law Una, Mairead and Meray, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Richard’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, March 1 at 2pm in The Carmelite Church, Knocktopher with burial afterwards in Knocktopher Cemetery. Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link https://youtu.be/HBMv7E13eqY

The late June Halpenny (née Scott)

The death has occurred of June Halpenny (née Scott) Dublin / Kilkenny. February 26, (peacefully), at home with her family, beloved wife of the late Reggie: Deeply regretted by her children Anne, Paul, Derek and Marie-Louise, sons-in-law Denis and Max, daughter-in-law Rena, grandchildren Sonny, Leon, Scott, Paul, Marli, Chloe, Patrick, Hannah and Lily, her sister Beryl, extended family and many friends.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, June’s Funeral will take place privately on Monday March 1st at 10am but can be viewed online at https://www.johnstownkillineyparish.ie/tv/. followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice.