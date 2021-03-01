Almost €2 Million for older people and people with a disability in Kilkenny - Mc Guinness

A total of €1,950,014 in Government funding has been allocated to Kilkenny for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability according to Deputy John McGuinness who has welcomed the announcement.

The funding comes as part of €75m fund for Housing Adaptation Grants across the country announced this morning by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD.

The fund, which supports home adaptations for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues, is 80% exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.

According to Deputy John McGuinness “grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.”

“This is very positive news for Kilkenny as it will help our older citizens and those with disabilities to make vital changes to their homes in order to meet their medical and mobility demands,” said Deputy McGuinness.

“I’m aware of many individuals and families locally that will benefit greatly from these grants and will see a huge improvement in their quality of life once adaptions are carried out to their homes. It will give many the opportunity to remain living independently,” he said.

Also welcoming the news, Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness said, “I’m delighted with today’s announcement as we have been crying out for an increase in funding to meet the huge volume of applications for these grants. This will mean that Kilkenny County Council will be able to approve many more applications for families and individuals who really need the assistance.



“This grant scheme is one of the most important schemes available as it gives our elderly and people with disabilities the opportunity to make necessary adaptations to their homes so they can live comfortably and independently. The grants will create employment opportunities for local contractors,” said Chairman McGuinness.