Breaking: Four Bank of Ireland branches to close in Kilkenny

Four branches of Bank of Ireland will close in Kilkenny.

Branches in Graignamanagh, Callan, Urlingford and Thomastown are included in the cuts leaving just two branches remaining open in Kilkenny City and Castlecomer.

The affected branches are due to close in September.

The branch network in Ireland will reduce from 257 to 169 and from 28 to 13 in Northern Ireland.

“The branches closing are predominately self-service locations which do not offer a counter service,” the bank said.

It also said a new partnership with An Post will offer customers access to a range of banking services at over 900 locations. This will include withdrawing cash and making cash and cheque lodgements.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said the closures are 'shameful'.

"It is shameful to hear of these closures for the people of rural Ireland. It is shameful that Bank of Ireland is turning its back on the people of rural Ireland who have supported them. It is devastating and in North Kilkenny the closure of the branch in Urlingford will have a terrible impact and the town and the wider hinterland and will affect local businesses," he added.