Kilkenny councillor urges housing minister to extend planning permissions for two years

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere is urging the Department of Housing to consider extending the expiry date of all planning permissions for two years.

“Implementing this measure will greatly assist the construction industry and the ongoing housing crisis at this time of uncertainty," he said.

The Fianna Fáil councillor has written to Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien and Minister Peter Burke requesting they seek legal clarity from the Attorney General on whether the Department can implement this vital measure immediately.

Currently housing delivery has falling by 800 homes a week due to Covid-19 related restrictions on the construction sector and additional time must be secured for site enabling works and delivery of critical infrastructure to enable final housing production.

“This measure is urgently needed to secure delivery of housing from needless bureaucratic delays of relodging planning permission applications and if implemented it will assist delivery of housing nationwide," said Cllr Cleere.