Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Cashin (née Doherty)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Cashin (née Doherty), Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Kilmacow, Waterford / Durrow, Laois. Known fondly as Kitty, in her 98th year, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Connie and mother of the late John. Sadly missed by her sons Naois and Martin, daughters Jane, Mary and Anne, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Brian, Karen, Rachel, Conor and Alan, sisters-in-law Breda and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

In line with current restrictions and in the interest of health and safety, Kitty’s remains will arrive on Wednesday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for private Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Durrow cemetery. House private please. Kitty's funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link:https://youtu.be/CNd-hTDHzd0

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Cashin family can use the on-line service at RIP.ie. Jane, Naois, Mary, Anne and Martin would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Denis North

The death has occurred of Denis North, Brandon Park, New Ross, Wexford / and formerly of Shanbogh, Rosbercon, Co Kilkenny, March 1. Denis, loving husband of Mary and father of Des and Brendan. Deeply regretted by his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government / HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesda, March 3, at noon in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral leaving Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, at 11.40am, walking to The Church of The Assumption, for Requiem Mass at noon. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook page live at 12 noon. https://facebook.com/Rosberconparish.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times. House Private Please.