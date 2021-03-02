Which Bank of Ireland branches are closing?
County by county breakdown
Bank of Ireland Mountrath
Starting in September 2021, Bank of Ireland will operate a smaller branch network of 169 locations nationwide.
You can find a full list of the impacted branches, county by county, below.
Carlow: Borris, Tullow
Cavan: Arva, Cootehill, Kingscourt
Clare: Kilkee, Miltown Malbay, Tulla.
Cork: Bantry, Cobh, Cork Institute of Technology, Dunmanway, Glanmire, Kanturk, Michelstown, Millstreet, Youghal
Donegal: Bunbeg, Bundoranm, Dungloe, Glenties, Moville
Dublin: Ballycoolin, Ballyfermot, James Street, Killester, Law Library, Merrion Road, Phibsboro, Rathmines
Galway: Ballygar, Dunmore, Oughterard,
Kerry: Castleisland, Kilorglin, Tralee IT
Kildare: Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip – HP/Intel, Monasterevin
Kilkenny: Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, Urlingford
Laois: Durrow, Mountrath, Rathdowney
Leitrim: Drunshambo, Manorhamilton
Limerick: Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Caherdavin, Rathkeale, Roxboro, University of Limerick
Longford: Granard,
Louth: Dunleer,
Mayo: Ballyhaunis, Charlestown, Kiltimagh
Meath: Athboy, Enfield, Ratoath
Monaghan: Castleblayney, Clones
Offaly, Banagher, Clara, Edenderry
Roscommon: Elphin, Strokestown
Sligo: Ballymote, Tubbercurry,
Tipperary: Cahir, Cashel, Templemore
Waterford: Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas, Lismore
Westmeath: Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad, Moate
Wexford: Rosslare, Taghmon
Wicklow: Carnew, Rathdrum, Tinahely
The bank is also closing branches in Northern Ireland.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on