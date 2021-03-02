Which Bank of Ireland branches are closing?

County by county breakdown

Leinster Express Reporter

Starting in September 2021, Bank of Ireland will operate a smaller branch network of 169 locations nationwide.

You can find a full list of the impacted branches, county by county, below.

Carlow: Borris, Tullow

Cavan: Arva, Cootehill, Kingscourt

Clare: Kilkee, Miltown Malbay, Tulla.

Cork: Bantry, Cobh, Cork Institute of Technology, Dunmanway, Glanmire, Kanturk, Michelstown, Millstreet, Youghal

Donegal: Bunbeg, Bundoranm, Dungloe, Glenties, Moville

Dublin: Ballycoolin, Ballyfermot, James Street, Killester, Law Library, Merrion Road, Phibsboro, Rathmines

Galway: Ballygar, Dunmore, Oughterard, 

Kerry: Castleisland, Kilorglin, Tralee IT

Kildare: Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip – HP/Intel, Monasterevin

Kilkenny: Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, Urlingford

Laois: Durrow, Mountrath, Rathdowney

Leitrim: Drunshambo, Manorhamilton

Limerick: Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Caherdavin, Rathkeale, Roxboro, University of Limerick

Longford: Granard, 

Louth: Dunleer, 

Mayo: Ballyhaunis, Charlestown, Kiltimagh

Meath: Athboy, Enfield, Ratoath

Monaghan: Castleblayney, Clones

Offaly, Banagher, Clara, Edenderry

Roscommon: Elphin, Strokestown

Sligo: Ballymote, Tubbercurry, 

Tipperary: Cahir, Cashel, Templemore

Waterford: Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas, Lismore

Westmeath: Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad, Moate

Wexford: Rosslare, Taghmon

Wicklow: Carnew, Rathdrum, Tinahely

The bank is also closing branches in Northern Ireland.