Aldi launches nationwide hunt for Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer

Aldi has launched a nationwide search for the most chocolate-obsessed person to join Aldi as ‘Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer’.

One ‘specially selected’ member of the Irish public will receive free chocolate in the form of Easter eggs, in exchange for tasting chocolate. The role will involve tasting, rating and reviewing a selection of Aldi’s range, which this includes the blonde chocolate Specially Selected Exquisite Beehive Egg with honeycomb pieces.

To land the cracking role all you need is an infatuation for confectionery and experimental taste buds!

But, with Easter just around the corner, those wanting to take part will need to hop to it and email their entry between the March 8 - 12 only – there’s no eggs-cuse for tardiness! Successful applicants will receive their first products to sample from March 15, loads of time for them to advise everyone they know on their favourites!

Easter has become a key date for Aldi and this year the supermarket announced it will be adding delightful innovations such as Milkshake, Beehive and Geo shaped eggs to its range, as well as a variety of free from and vegan options.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said:

“This year, we have an exciting opportunity for a trusty Easter egg tasters to join us, and pick their favourite products from our 2021 Easter range. Their feedback will also help our buying team create next years’ showstoppers, to ensure we’re giving our shoppers what they want.

“We’ve never before had such a wonderful variety of Easter egg shapes, colours, and flavour combinations. We want to hear from people of all ages (Over 18 only) who simply love chocolate and can help showcase our innovative range. If this sounds like eggs-actly what you’ve been looking for, be quick, the deadline for applications is March12.”

How to enter:

To enter the competition, consumers must email eastereggofficer@aldi.ie explaining the reasons why they should be offered the role of Chief Egg Tasting Officer at Aldi Ireland. Entrants should include eggs-amples of their favourite Aldi chocolate, as well any sweet tales that may help them be successful.

Over 18s only.

Applications open on the 8th March and close on March 12.

Successful applicants will receive the Easter eggs from March 15.

Terms and conditions apply. For full T&Cs visit: https://www.aldi.ie/customer- services/terms-and-conditions



Did you know?

Aldi has removed all black plastic and PVC from its Easter 2021 range – with some of the range being 100% plastic free! The 100% plastic free products have been achieved by replacing the plastic clampacks with cardboard, plastic closures with paper and replacing plastic windows with cellulose!