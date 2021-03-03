Planning sought to build eight holiday homes in North Kilkenny

Planning permission has been sought for the construction of eight two-bedroom holiday homes at a site in North Kilkenny

It includes for a laundry, an on-site carparking area, entrance through existing dwelling entrance with improvements, foul effluent, treatment system and percolation area, connection to group water scheme, landscaping and boundaries and all associated site works. The planning request is for Kate's Rest in Clonmantagh Lower.

A decision is expected from Kilkenny County Council mid-April.

