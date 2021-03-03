Popular Principal of Castlecomer Community School, Seamus O'Connor, has died

The principal of Castlecomer Community School, Seamus O'Connor, has passed away after a short illness.

A very popular figure, he was the longest-serving principal of the school, having taken up the role in 2005. He was very involved in the Kilkenny community.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Sheila and children Luke, Ciara, and Annie.

Seamus is survived by his six siblings Tom, Rita, Des, Ger, Joe and George as well as his sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and the many lives he touched in both a personal and professional capacity. Séamus' remains will be reposed at his home from 7pm on Friday, March 5. House private please.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Séamus, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, March 6 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (max 10 family members in the church and cemetery). Seamus will be laid to rest in Donaghcumper Cemetary, Celbridge, Kildare following his Requiem Mass.

The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on Saturday at the following link: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/

Those who wish to pay their respects en route may do so. Social Distancing Guidelines must be adhered to at all times.

A message of sympathy can be left by using the condolence book on RIP.ie. Séamus' family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.