Permission granted for 20 new homes in Kilkenny - including townhouses

Conditional planning permission has been granted for 20 new homes in the Waterford Road area of Kilkenny City.

Raggett Construction Limited has been given the green light for the development at Smithsland North.

It will involve the demolition of existing disused farm sheds, construction of a new residential development of 20 dwellings consisting of three four-bedroom dormer bungalows, 13 three-bedroom two storey townhouses, four two-bedroom two-storey townhouses, new site entrance, connection to existing public foul sewer and all associates site works.