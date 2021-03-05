Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, March 5, 2021

The late Billy Hogan

The death has occurred of Billy Hogan, Kilrush, Freshford, Kilkenny. In his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Ciara and Niamh and grandfather of Mischa, Caelan, Cóilín, Liam and Leelah. He died in the gentle care of the staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget and supported by his brother Patrick and dear friends Margaret and Pat Peters. He will be sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. "For us our homeland is in Heaven, and from Heaven comes the saviour we are waiting for."

A private Funeral Mass (max 10 people) will take place on Saturday morning in St Lachtain's Church at 11am followed by burial in St Lachtain's Cemetery. Please observe social guidelines in churchyard and cemetery.

The late Joseph (Joe) O' Gorman

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O' Gorman, Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny. March 4, at his home. Beloved son of the late Michael and Bridie. He will be deeply missed by his sister Teresa, brother Frank, his extended family and friends. A private family funeral for Joe will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private Family Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 6, at 11am on the Danesfort Parish Facebook page. Please leave your personal message by selecting "Condolences" at RIP.ie. Joe's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Seamus Walsh

The death has occurred of Seamus Walsh, Newrath, Kilkenny / Waterford. Seamus passed away peacefully on March 2. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Walsh (nee Kelly). Much loved father of Paschal, Kieran, Vincent, Margaret and James. Predeceased by his infant son Raymond and sister Joan. Deeply missed by his daughter, sons, sister Marie, son-in-law Peter and daughters-in-law Marie, Triona, Susan and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Walsh family can use the online service at RIP.ie. Funeral arrangements to follow.



The late Cora Lawless

The death has occurred of Cora Lawless, March 3. Stanhope Green, Dublin 7 and formerly of Larchfield, Kilkenny. Cora died peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin. Beloved sister to Marian, Martina, Eamonn,Jean, Mark and Gabriel. Pre-deceased by her brother Brendan and her parents Rose and Eddie. Much loved aunt to Neville, Dylan, Alex, Jeffrey, Arianne, Tavi, Ciaran, Darragh, Eoin, Doireann, Eva, Amanda, Bill, Jake and Mia.Sadly missed by her loving family, cousins, aunts and uncles, all at Stanhope Green and her devoted friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private funeral for immediate family will take place for Cora, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, March 6 at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on Saturday at the following link https://youtu.be/s1qr1FVeyUg

For those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, you can, if you wish, leave a message in the Condolences section on RIP.ie. Donations to St Francis Hospice or the Mater Hospital in memory of Cora, if wished. https://www.sfh.ie/donate

https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate