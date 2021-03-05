18-month suspended sentence imposed on woman at Kilkenny Circuit Court

A woman who went to a house with a knife in the early hours of the morning was handed down a suspended sentence at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Monika Majerova, 21 The Arches, Barrack Street admitted the offences which took place at the Castlecomer Road on February 15, 2020 and the early hours of the following day.

Garda Amy Mulqueen told the court that on February 15 gardaí received a report of a broken window at a property on the Castlecomer Road. The court heard that a witness took pictures which identified the defendant and a male.

Garda Mulqueen said that in the early hours of February 16, gardaí received a report of two people trying to gain access to a property on the Castlecomer Road and were in possession of knives and a meat cleaver. Gardaí went to the scene and recovered three knives and a meat cleaver.

CCTV footage showed the defendant and another male in possession of the knives and a cleaver banging on the door of the property and making threats.

Garda Mulqueen told the court that on hearing the sirens the defendant and the male attempted to leave the scene and the male discarded the cleaver.

The garda told the court that the defendant was arrested in the early hours of February 16, 2020 and was interviewed on three occasions by gardaí. The defendant was ‘very co-operative’ with gardaí and made admissions to criminal damage and to possession of knives.

The defendant informed gardaí that she had left property at the address.

Evidence was also given that a neighbour had witnessed the incident and recorded it. Garda Mulqueen told the court that the incident had occurred at an urban location on a busy road and that gardaí were patrolling the city when they received the call and were there within minutes.

Neither the defendant or the male gained entry to the property.

The defendant has one previous conviction for assault causing harm, dating back to 2013.

The court heard that the criminal damage charge relates to the front window pane. Minor damage was also caused to the door. The property is owned by the Good Shepherd Centre and the occupant would not have been responsible for the cost of the damage caused.

In relation to the incident in the early hours of February 16 Garda Mulqueen said that the incident last two to three minutes.

“The gardaí were on John Street and were there within thirty seconds of getting the call,” the garda said.

Defence barrister, Sean Rafter said that the male who the defendant was in the company of at the time of the offences was known to gardaí.

“They were both extremely intoxicated at the time and she has not come to garda attention since,” he said.

A letter of apology was also handed into the court.

Mr Rafter said that the offending behaviour consisted of ‘a short-lived incident’ and added that his client has spent two months in custody in relation to this matter. The victim was asleep at the time.

Judge Patrick Meghan convicted the defendant and sentenced her to 18 months in prison which he suspended for three years on condition that she enter a bond to keep the peace and to be of good behaviour. The judge also directed that the defendant complete an anger management course.