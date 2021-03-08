Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, March 8, 2021

The late Michael Bergin

The death has occurred of Michael Bergin, Ballycarron, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at his residence. Husband of the late Betty. Predeceased by his brother Patrick and sisters Sr. Rita and Stella. Deeply regretted by his loving children Pat, John, Vincent, Marie, Joe, Ken, Michael, Norita and Lisa, sisters Mary (Mossie) and Sr Nora, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in St Colman's Church, Conahy, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Due to the increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or its surrounds in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines of 10 people only in the church or cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. You can express your condolences on the condolence page at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late James (Jimmy) Brennan

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Brennan, Dominick Place, Waterford City, Waterford / formerly of Coolnamuck, Inistioge, Kilkenny, and late of Readymix. Saturday, March 6. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Eddie and John, daughter Samantha, daughters-in-law Cathy and Karen, son-in-law Jack, grandchildren Christopher, Becci, Christina, Nathan, Dean, Shane and Lauren, brothers Mick and Dick, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Jimmy's Mass will be available to view from 1.50pm on Tuesday by following the link https://www.livestreamireland.ie/jb090321

Jimmy's funeral cortège will be passing his residence at 1.40pm on Tuesday on route to Ballybricken Church. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Solas Centre https://solascentre.ie/donate/

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be limited to 10 people and private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Brigid (Bebe) Butler (née Keating)

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bebe) Butler (née Keating), Greenview, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at her residence. Beloved wife of Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter Michelle, sons Patrick, Alan and Noel, sisters Anne, Dymphna and Margaret, brother Michael, mother in law, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, her best friend Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Due to the increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or its surrounds in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines of 10 people only in the church or cemetery. House strictly private. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. You can express your condolences on the condolence page on RIP.ie.

The late Paddy Dalton

The death has occurred of Paddy Dalton, Killaree, Threecastles, Kilkenny at St Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother Kevin, sisters Rena, Agnes, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private Funeral Mass (maximum 10 people) will take place in Tulla Church, Threecastles, on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please observe health and safety guidelines in church yard and cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed and this notice will be updated with a link to view the service in due course. Funeral Mass can be viewed on link https://youtu.be/MekDG-9X_0c

The late Margaret (Bobby) Ryan (nee Nolan)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Bobby) Ryan (nee Nolan) (Bleach Road, Dunmore, Kilkenny) March 5, peacefully, at her daughter Anne's home and in the loving care of her family, Margaret (Bobby) pre-deceased by her husband Tom and son Martin, beloved mother of Tom Jnr, Larry and Anne, sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren David and Dawn, sister-in-law Josie (Healy), nephews, nieces, extended family, her close neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Bobby. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 8 at 11 am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Dunmore (max 10 people). Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Bobby's family can do so at RIP.ie. Bobby's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.