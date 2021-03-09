Gardaí intercept man in Paulstown on way to quarry to dispose of illegally held firearms

A man who believed his life was under threat admitted to possessing two rifles and a starter pistol at Kilkenny Circuit Court was handed down a four year suspended sentence.

John Copperthwaite, 25 A Old Burrin Road, Carlow pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of firearms contrary to section 27(1) of The Firearms Act.

Garda Nickey Cleere told the court that gardaí were made aware of an image of a firearm that was sent to his partner and they commenced an investigation.

On June 19, 2019 gardaí carried out a search of a property under warrant but the search yielded nothing. A short time later the defendant, who was travelling in a vehicle was stopped by gardaí in Paulstown.

“He was asked where are the firearms and he said in the back,” Garda Cleere said adding that three firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition were seized.

Two revolvers were seized, one of which dates back to the War of Independence along with an eight millimetre blank firing semi-automatic pistol and several rounds of ammunitions.

The firearms were seized and examined by ballistic experts and both rifles were found to be operation while the semi-automatic pistol was only in a position to fire blanks. The court also heard that there was no evidence that any of the firearms had been used.

The firearms were found concealed in a plastic bin bag in the back of the car. Garda Cleere told the court that gardaí were satisfied that he was not en route to carry out the use of firearms but believe that he was in the process of disposing them.

“There is n0 evidence that he was about to use them or that he knew that gardaí were looking for them,” he added.

Mr Copperthwaite admitted to gardaí that he had bought them for self defence. He told gardaí that he had been involved in a biker club and that he had left the club and was worried that the people involved in the club might try and track him.

The court heard that the defendant had not come to garda prior to these offences and that there was no evidence that he was involved in any criminality.

Defence barrister, Jane McCudden said that gardaí had intercepted her client close to the service station in Paulstown on the date in question. The location is a mile from Paulstown Quarry and Ms McCudden said her client was en route to the quarry to dispose of the items.

Ms McCudden said her client had co-operated fully with gardaí and had said that ‘his life was under threat’.

The defendant told gardaí that he was in a biker club and when he left they wanted him to pay €10,000.

The court also heard that on the date in question the defendant was a passenger in the car and the driver was unaware of what was in the car.

“He was disposing them off his own back and was unaware of any garda search,” she said.

“One firearm is believed to be 100 years old and dates back to the War of Independence. It is a relic,” she added

The court also heard as to why the defendant had come into possession of the firearms. He provided gardaí of details as to why he came into possession of the firearms and said that he had acquired them a month previously as his life was under threat.

“There was a threat to my life, I didn’t intend to use them,” he said adding that he did not owe money but attempts were made to extort €10,000 from him.

“I am not a criminal or a thug and that is why I stopped hanging around with them.

“I had my own bike shop. I was attacked by members of the bike club. I closed up shop but I did not report it to the gardaí. I feared for the safety of my family. They know where we all live,” he said.

The defendant said that he got the firearms ‘out of fear’ and apologised for his actions.

“I never meant to hurt anyone. I had them for my own protection. I had the gun to frighten people, without having to hurt them,” he said.

Ms Mc Cudden told the court that her client was ‘not aware when joining the biker club of its links to criminality.

“When he found out of these links he tried to disassociate. He was assaulted, there were attempts to extort money and there was a threat made to his life,” said Ms Mc Cudden who also told the court that her client has long-standing mental health difficulties.

Mr Copperthwaithe gave direct evidence in the case.

“My life was under serious threat. I was asked for €10,000 to come out of the club. I joined it as a motorcycle enthusiast,” he said adding that he would not have joined if he had known of their links to criminality.

“I was going down to Paulstown quarry to get rid of them. I was under a lot of stress. I never used them and I never intended to use them,” he added.

Judge Patrick Meghan said that an aggravating factor in the case was ‘the nature and quantity of the firearms’.

“In mitigation the accused said that if he had known that the club had links to criminality he would not have joined and that there was a credible death threat at the time,” said the judge.

A letter of remorse was also handed into the court.

Judge Meghan said that there were ‘exceptional circumstances’ in the case before the court.

The judge convicted the defendant and imposed a four-year sentence which he suspended for a period of six years on condition that the defendant enter a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.