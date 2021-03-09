Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The late Paddy Murphy

The death has taken place of Paddy Murphy, Courtnaboughilla, Goresbridge, Kilkenny and Borris Lodge Nursing Home, Borris, Carlow. Paddy died suddenly on Monday, March 8 in the gentle care of the staff at Borris Lodge. Predeceased by his step-brother Joe. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus, sisters Bridget (Dalton, Borris), Kathleen (Nolan, Gowran), Nora (Murphy, Stoneyford), Bridgett (Hennessy, Surrey, England), sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 government restrictions, a private family wake will be held for Paddy. Removal will take place on Wednesday morning 10th of March, arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen, for 12 o clock Mass which will be restricted to family only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Anyone wishing to express their sympathy to Paddy's family can stand by the roadside - respecting social distancing guidelines - as the funeral cortège passes from Courtnaboughilla to the church in Skeoughvosteen on Wednesday from 11.40am approx. Condolences can also be left in the section provided on RIP.ie for which the family will be very grateful.