Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers nominated for a BAFTA award

Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers has been nominated for a BAFTA award for Best Animated Film.

The winners of the British Academy Film and Television awards will be announced on April 11.

The team at Cartoon Saloon had further reason to celebrate this week when they won Best Animated Feature at The Hollywood Critcs Association.

The multi award-winning studio also received ten nominations for Wolfwalkers at the upcoming Annie animation awards on April 16.

Wolkwalkers are also strongly tipped to be nominated for an Oscar. The announcements will be made on Monday (March 15) and the awards will take place on April 25.

Wolfwalkers is set in medieval Kilkenny and is stunningly beautiful adventure full of superstition and magic.

Cartoon Saloon are also nominated in the Best Sponsored category in the Annie awards for its collaboration with creative company Mother London on Greenpeace's There's a Monster in My Kitchen.