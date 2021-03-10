Grant available for Kilkenny homeowners to carry out eco-energy upgrade

Three Counties Energy Agency (3cea) has partnered with ERI Managed Energy Solutions to arrange grant funding for homeowners towards the cost of environmentally friendly home-energy upgrades across Kilkenny.

3cea, a non-profit sustainable energy agency, is now accepting applications under the SEAI’s National Home Retrofit Scheme from homeowners across Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford.

Energy upgrade measures covered under the scheme include, internal and external attic insulation, cavity wall insulation, heating system upgrade, PV solar panels for electricity, heat pumps, window and door replacement, ventilation with heat recovery and certified woodburning stoves. Grants are available now through 3cea with funding of up to 35 per cent available for projects continuing until September 2021 and valued at €60,000 or above. Some terms and conditions apply.

“If you are living in a cold draughty house, have recently purchased a house, are considering a whole home renovation, have an old inefficient boiler or are spending more time at home and are concerned about your indoor air quality and heating costs then this scheme is right for you,” said Colm O’Mahony, energy engineer with 3cea.

3cea will organise all elements of the work from specifications and grant application, to work completion and payment of grant monies. Homeowners who avail of grants for energy upgrades will benefit from a warmer, more comfortable home. They can also expect a reduction in their energy bills and a decrease in their carbon footprint.

The previous funding call was oversubscribed due to high demand, and 3cea is urging those interested in being part of the application to fill out a simple online form on www3cea.ie as applications will be submitted on a first-come first-served basis.

REGISTER

“All you need to do is register your interest and let us look after the rest. You get the benefit of the combined experience of over 3,000 houses retrofitted nationally,” says Mr O’Mahony.

“We take the hassle out of completing the works and offer financial assistance via grant support through SEAI. Our approach is always to do what makes sense for you as a homeowner and for your home.”

3cea provides a one-stop shop solution for everything needed to complete a renovation project from start to finish. For more information, terms and conditions or to apply for the SEAI grant please visit www3cea.ie.