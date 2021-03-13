Graig Goes Green for St Patrick’s Day

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed the news that Graignamanagh will be going green for St Patrick’s Day.



“St Patrick’s Day is such a significant day in the local calendar and every year the parade in Graignamanagh gets stronger and stronger.

“Unfortunately last year, due to Covid, the parade had to be postponed. It’s hard to believe that 12 months later the 2021 parade has also had to be postponed.”



However, the town will still mark our national holiday, Cllr Cleere said.

“I am delighted to confirm that three iconic buildings in the town will be lit up green. The beautiful Duiske Abbey, The Abbey Hall and the Semple Bridge are all going to be lit up green for Patrick’s Day. I think this will give a small boost to all in our community and will be a reminder that we can still celebrate St Patrick’s Day albeit in a different manner than previous years. I want to take this opportunity to thank Fr Townsend in Duiske Abbey and Ward Kinsella from The Abbey Hall for facilitating this request.

“Finally I would like to thank Kilkenny County Council for ensuring and enabling Graig goes Green for Paddy’s Day.”