People Property: Impressive views of Danesfort countryside in tranquil setting

A charming four bedroom bungalow on just under half an acre site, this Rath home offers impressive and uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside.

The accommodation offers key family home ingredients that include a large reception/dining room, a private rear garden and secure off-street parking.



The layout at ground level comprises of: entrance lobby, living/dining area, kitchen, utility room, bathroom, three large bedrooms and a TV room/snug which can also serve as a fourth bedroom.

There is a spiral staircase to the attic space which comprises a landing area and a room which can be used for a variety of purposes.

A wooden gate opens into a fully tarmacadamed driveway which extends all around the house. Stone raised beds are planted with trees and mature shrubs. The front of the property is fully fenced.

The large rear garden is laid in lawn and divided into two by a wooden fence. It is bordered by fencing and mature hedgerow.

There is a steel shed for storing garden equipment and there are two block built sheds with enclosed areas.

Located just off the main Kilkenny to Waterford Road, this home is within easy reach of the local school, church and hurling pitch.



This property is ideal for anyone wishing to live in a quiet and tranquil setting, yet still have Kilkenny City near by. The city, with all the amenities it has to offer including restaurants, boutique shops, excellent transport links and two shopping centres, is just 8km away, while seven-minute drives takes you to the M9 motorway. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this family home in a sought-after location.

Further information from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.

Rath

Danesfort

Co Kilkenny

R95 FV07

Guide Price: €325,000

BER: D1