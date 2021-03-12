Breaking: €18m boost for Kilkenny City and Abbey Quarter projects

Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter and overall cityscape is to receive a major boost with word today of a substantial investment.

Local Fianna Fail representatives say Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien has confirmed that €11.46 million is to be allocated to Kilkenny for the Abbey Quarter Development. A further €6.64 million is being allocated by Government for the city enhancement and liveability initiative.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness says he's delighted to welcome the news for Kilkenny.

"This will help us to complete the Abbey Quarter without having to wait for further tranches of funding as the full amount we asked for is now being provided," he said.

"The second allocation of €6.64 million for city enhancement will include our existing city centre streets and will be a hugely positive enhancement for our local businesses who have been through so much turmoil going in and out of lockdowns, struggling to survive. This is positive news for them and something to look forward to when we begin getting back to normal.

"I want to thank our own council staff who put a huge amount of work into applying for this funding - our CEO Colette Byrne, Martin Prenderville, Tim Butler and Ian Gardiner along with their team. They went above and beyond working for this."

Local TD John McGuinness has also welcomed the funding.

"This will be very much welcome by our local businesses and Chamber of Commerce as it will bring our city centre to a new level while also progressing on with the Abbey Quarter development with confidence as we secured the full amount requested for the completion of the project," he said.

"We can all look forward to great improvements in our city with this huge investment that so many of us have worked hard to achieve. It's a great day for Kilkenny."