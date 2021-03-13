HSE’s Kilkenny vaccination centre ready for operation

The HSE’s vaccination centre at the Hub at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny is ready for operation as part of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination centres are in addition to locations such as GP surgeries and pharmacies where vaccines will also be delivered. The centres will come on stream as needed from late March/early April. The facilities will be available for a minimum of six months.

The utilisation of the vaccination centres will be dependent on staffing and vaccine availability. Existing vaccinators will continue to support, where possible, the rollout of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at local level across all sites identified.

There's no charge for getting your Covid-19 vaccine. It is free. The HSE’s aim in offering vaccines to the population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus. At the moment, people do not need to register for vaccination in advance.

Groups 1-3 (as detailed at https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/39038-provisional- vaccine-allocation-groups/) are being worked through currently, with vaccinations also under way in regard to the Group 4 cohort.

As the HSE moves to vaccinate other groups at centres such as the one in Kilkenny, news, public notices, advertising, social media and partner organisations will be used to alert people that it’s their turn to come forward.