Kilkenny man pleads guilty at Special Criminal Court to two crime cash laundering offences

A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to two crime cash laundering offences.

Sean Ruth, of Anamcara, Warrington Lane, Co Kilkenny, was originally charged before the non-jury court with eight offences under the act. The offences all occurred within the State between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2016, both dates inclusive. He entered a plea of guilty last Thursday.

Arraigned on the charges before the three-judge court today, Ruth pleaded guilty to two counts on the indictment.

Ruth admitted to concealing or disguising the true nature or source of money credited to Allied Irish Bank account, in the name of Sean Ruth, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct, on various dates within the State between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, both dates inclusive.

He also pleaded guilty to converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using money credited to Allied Irish Bank account, in the name of Sean Ruth, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct, on various dates within the State between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

Both charges come under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing Act 2010.

Defence counsel John Fitzgerald SC, for Ruth, said today that his client was anxious to have the matter finalised as soon as possible. He said the case had originally been fixed for April 12 and that date could now be vacated.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, remanded Ruth on continuing bail until March 26, for a sentence hearing.

Last June, Detective Garda Paul Kane told State Solicitor Ciara Vibien that he had executed a warrant for Ruth, who was accused of making four lodgements into an AIB account and four into an account at St Canice's Credit Union, Kilkenny, with the accounts allegedly held in his name. The amounts of the lodgements were not disclosed in court.

Ruth was also accused of knowing, believing, or being reckless as to whether or not the monies lodged into his account were the proceeds of criminal conduct.



The conditions of his bail include that he is to reside at an address in Co Laois; sign on three times a week at Portlaoise Garda Station; surrender his passport and travel documents; not associate with or contact anyone connected with the case and have his phone on at all times for contact by gardaí.

A no-lodgement independent surety of €5,000 was previously provided by a family member.