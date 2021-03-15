Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon gets Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature

Local animation studio Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for an Academy Award for Wolfwalkers

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland has congratulated Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, and the Kilkenny animation studio. The critically acclaimed animated feature film is nominated for Best Animated Feature at the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, April 25.

Thank you to @TheAcademy members for #WolfWalkers nomination in the Animated Feature Film category. Congratulations to @tommmoore & @rossstewart.art, the whole team involved in the production & our coproduction partners Melusine/Studio 352. https://t.co/mOZWgo7VSD — Cartoon Saloon (@CartoonSaloon) March 15, 2021

“Our warmest congratulations to directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, screenwriter Will Collins, and all at Cartoon Saloon on their Academy Award nomination today," said Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive, Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland.

"Wolfwalkers is a triumph of creative collaboration and Irish storytelling, and we are exceptionally proud to have supported the film. The consistent and continued success of Cartoon Saloon’s work is testament to Ireland’s thriving animation industry, and indicative of the creative talent working tirelessly to produce powerfully engaging stories for audiences, both at home and around the world.”