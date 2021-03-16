Drugs and cigarettes seized by Revenue officers in Dublin and Rosslare

REVENUE officers have seized a significant quantity of contraband during separate operations.

In one operation at Dublin Mail Centre this Tuesday, over 3kg of Herbal Cannabis, 70 Zopiclone tablets, 60 Diazepam tablets, 60 Benzodiazepine tablets and 3g of Butane Honey Oil were located were made with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Bailey.

"The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €62,000 and were discovered in 20 separate parcels that originated in the USA, Canada, Germany and Croatia. The parcels were declared as items such as dog clothing, canvas artwork, glass ashtrays, board games, action figures and puzzles. All parcels were destined for delivery in Dublin, Cork and Galway," said a spokesperson.

Separately, on Monday, Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized approximately 13,400 cigarettes and 830g of tobacco as a result of routine profiling.

"The illicit cigarettes branded Benson & Hedges Option, Rothmans, L&M Red, L&M Blue and tobacco branded Drum, have an estimated retail value of over €10,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €7,932," said a spokesperson.

The illegal cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Czech-registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the cigarettes concealed within the load. A Czech national in his 40’s was questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue is appealing to businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence at 1800 295 295.