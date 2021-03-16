Here's what's on for Kilkenny's St Patrick's Day Festival
Check out the link to the festival website
Kilkenny
Here’s what’s on in Kilkenny as part of Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Day Festival this year. The programme includes music, art events, environmental projects, workshops, a virtual parade - and a Kíla concert with Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers animation.
Events get under way on stpatricksfestival.com from 11.30am, so make sure to tune in and don’t miss out!
11.30am: Biodiversity, talks and workshops
Animation tutorial - Gráinne Fordham
Irish Mythology Storytelling - Caroline Busher, Heritage Council
Snake encounter - National Reptile Zoo
Forest Skills - Maura Brennan
Gardening for Biodiversity - Monica Fleming
Kilkenny’s Biodiversity Champion 2021
Norevsion for Kilkenny with Minister of State Malcolm Noonan
Bishopstown Irish sign language
1.30pm: virtual parade - Music and Entertainment
Dr Tara Shine - One Object at a Time
Uilleann Pipe Dreams - Music Generation
Luan Parle
Robert Grace
Orla Fallon Harpist with Sophia Khodabacksh Dancer
Rithim Glasa - Music Generation
Sean Nós Dancing - Nicholas Dunphy and Kevin Shortall (accordion)
Seo Linn
Burnchurch
Nell Ní Chroinín
Lady Desart Choir
Virtual Dog Show
Picture parade from home and abroad
Schools, communities, businesses, hospital contributions
Alize’s School of Singing - Ireland’s Call
RSAG and Sahara - Khodabacks - Drum and Dance
4pm: Wolfwalkers with Kíla in Concert
8pm: TRAD FAOI DHÓ - DUETS FOR KILKENNY PART 2
Tommy Fitzharris and Donal McCague (whistle an fiddle)
Leonard Barry and Declan Folan (pipes and fiddle)
Muireann MacAomhlaigh and Gerry O’Byrne
Michael McGoldrick and Dezi Donnelly
