Here's what's on for Kilkenny's St Patrick's Day Festival

Here’s what’s on in Kilkenny as part of Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Day Festival this year. The programme includes music, art events, environmental projects, workshops, a virtual parade - and a Kíla concert with Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers animation.

Events get under way on stpatricksfestival.com from 11.30am, so make sure to tune in and don’t miss out!

11.30am: Biodiversity, talks and workshops



Animation tutorial - Gráinne Fordham

Irish Mythology Storytelling - Caroline Busher, Heritage Council

Snake encounter - National Reptile Zoo

Forest Skills - Maura Brennan

Gardening for Biodiversity - Monica Fleming

Kilkenny’s Biodiversity Champion 2021

Norevsion for Kilkenny with Minister of State Malcolm Noonan

Bishopstown Irish sign language

1.30pm: virtual parade - Music and Entertainment

Dr Tara Shine - One Object at a Time

Uilleann Pipe Dreams - Music Generation

Luan Parle

Robert Grace

Orla Fallon Harpist with Sophia Khodabacksh Dancer

Rithim Glasa - Music Generation

Sean Nós Dancing - Nicholas Dunphy and Kevin Shortall (accordion)

Seo Linn

Burnchurch

Nell Ní Chroinín

Lady Desart Choir

Virtual Dog Show

Picture parade from home and abroad

Schools, communities, businesses, hospital contributions

Alize’s School of Singing - Ireland’s Call

RSAG and Sahara - Khodabacks - Drum and Dance

4pm: Wolfwalkers with Kíla in Concert

8pm: TRAD FAOI DHÓ - DUETS FOR KILKENNY PART 2



Tommy Fitzharris and Donal McCague (whistle an fiddle)

Leonard Barry and Declan Folan (pipes and fiddle)

Muireann MacAomhlaigh and Gerry O’Byrne

Michael McGoldrick and Dezi Donnelly