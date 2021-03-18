Kilkenny's Cheltenham joy continues as Danny Mullins bags first festival victory

Flooring Porter wins Stayers Hurdle

Danny Mullins is the toast of racing fans after his stout finish saw Flooring Porter capture the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Sportsfile

What a week it's turning into in Cheltenham for all things Kilkenny!

After treble delight yesterday, there's more local reason to celebrate today with Danny Mullins bagging his first Cheltenham Festival victory. The Kilkenny native on six-year-old Flooring Porter hurdled powerfully through to the finish in the Stayers Hurdle.

Danny's old school - Kilkenny College - lauded his fantastic achievement, and noted he had been competing against a fellow former student in Daryl Jacob.

Last year, Danny won the big local one - the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase aboard the Willie Mullins-trained Total Recall. Gowran Park have been among the first to congratulate him today.

