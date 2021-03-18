Kilkenny's Cheltenham joy continues as Danny Mullins bags first festival victory
Flooring Porter wins Stayers Hurdle
Danny Mullins is the toast of racing fans after his stout finish saw Flooring Porter capture the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Sportsfile
What a week it's turning into in Cheltenham for all things Kilkenny!
After treble delight yesterday, there's more local reason to celebrate today with Danny Mullins bagging his first Cheltenham Festival victory. The Kilkenny native on six-year-old Flooring Porter hurdled powerfully through to the finish in the Stayers Hurdle.
Danny's old school - Kilkenny College - lauded his fantastic achievement, and noted he had been competing against a fellow former student in Daryl Jacob.
This afternoon at Cheltenham two former students Danny Mullins and Daryl Jacob went head to head in the Stayers Hurdle. Danny won this one in a thrilling finish, gaining his first Cheltenham win.— Kilkenny College (@kilkennycollege) March 18, 2021
We are proud of both.@dan2231 @Dazjacob10 pic.twitter.com/C2FsJGJJ9U
Last year, Danny won the big local one - the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase aboard the Willie Mullins-trained Total Recall. Gowran Park have been among the first to congratulate him today.
Yes @dan2231 what a ride give him the ammunition and he won’t be found wanting #topjock - proud dad @tonymullins84 and proudest granny in the world today pic.twitter.com/JaOVEfjfgc— Gowran Park (@GowranPark1) March 18, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on