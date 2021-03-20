Looking for peace and quiet? Come home to Hillside

Described as a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a wonderful home, Hillside is a charming residence in a convenient and sought-after location.

Enjoying a peaceful and secluded setting on circa 0.94 acre of mature grounds and yard with outbuildings, there is also an option to purchase a further two acres of land adjoining the property.

The property is located in the townland of Cottrellsbooly, which is only a five-minute walk from the village of Stoneyford.

The internal accommodation extends to 140 square metres (1,507 square feet) and comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room/back hall and a store room. Three good sized bedrooms and a recently upgraded bathroom complete the accommodation.



The gardens extend to circa 0.94 acre of mature gardens and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time.

The property is well set back from the road with a block wall with wrought iron railings. Hillside is accessed through wrought iron vehicular entrance gates and also a pedestrian gate. A sweeping tarmacadam drive leads up to the front and rear of the property. There is sensor outdoor lighting for the entire grounds.

Sun-drenched patio

The front garden is laid in lawn with an extensive range of mature trees, plants and rose beds. A short flight of steps leads up to a raised and sun-drenched south-facing patio. This is also the access point to the front door of the property. The side garden is also laid in lawn with colourful planting and trees. There is parking for several cars to the front and rear of the property. There is a large yard to rear with access to a block car port and a number of other outbuildings. A secluded and neat lawn is bordered by conifer trees and hedging.

The lower yard houses a lean-to shed and other adjoining outbuilding including a large greenhouse roofed and sheeted with Perspex sheeting. All of the outbuildings feature power and plug sockets with telephone points in the shed beside the carport and also in the greenhouse.



The property is located in the townland of Cottrellsbooly which is just a short five-minute walk from Stoneyford village. Stoneyford lies on the N9 Waterford Road some 14km south of Kilkenny City. There are many amenities in the village including Scoil Chairain Naofa Primary School, Malzards Bar and Knockdrinna Café. Mount Juliet Estate is in very close proximity as are Kells, Knocktopher and Thomastown.

Viewing of the property is highly recommended. Full information is available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

Hillside

Cottrellsbooly

Stoneyford

Co Kilkenny

R95 YX45

Guide Price: €350,000

BER Rating: G