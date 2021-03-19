WIT beams into Kilkenny with virtual open day on Saturday for college applicants

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is to run its Spring Open Day online on Saturday, March 20 (10am-1pm), with a focus on both live and pre-recorded video as well as web chat.help prospective undergraduate students and their parents/guardians with their going to college questions.

According to the 2020 feeder school stats WIT ranks as the top destination for students at Co Kilkenny schools who went onto higher education. One in four college-bound school leavers attending Kilkenny schools in 2020 started at WIT.

The three-hour online event has been designed by the Sunday Times Institute of Technology of the Year 2021 to

Marketing and outreach officer at WIT John Power explains what people can expect.

“The format of this year's spring open day will be virtual and hosted at www.wit.ie/open. We have streamlined the virtual open day experience for attendees by offering channels for discipline areas that will comprise of a YouTube stream from Zoom; live web chat; links to courses and on-demand pre-recorded talks," he said.

An updated virtual campus tour will be for many the first exclusive insight into the many buildings on WIT’s campuses since Government restrictions were introduced last year. The timing of the event gives Kilkenny Leaving Cert students plenty of time to do research before the CAO change of mind facility opens on May 5.

Prospective students across the county, as well as their parents are encouraged to seize the opportunity to talk directly with lecturers and staff about courses and college life.