Kilkenny's Kieran Conroy appointed new country manager at Nestlé Ireland

Kilkenny's Kieran Conroy has been appointed by Nestlé as new country manager for Ireland.

He assumes responsibility for Nestlé Ireland’s operations and its comprehensive portfolio of products across the coffee, hot beverages, confectionery, PetCare, nutrition and food categories.

Mr Conroy has over 20 years’ experience in the FMCG and pharma sectors. He has held a variety of senior management and leadership roles in Nestlé UK and Ireland. He previously held the position of head of sales becoming a director of Nestlé Ireland whilst also sitting on the Nestlé UK and Ireland Sales Leadership Team.

With a background of senior roles in sales, category and brand management within the FMCG and retail pharmacy sector, Mr Conroy has been with Nestlé for over 13 years, joining as a customer business manager while during his career he also served as country category manager for Purina Ireland.

“It is a very exciting time to take responsibility for leading the Nestlé business in Ireland at the world’s largest food & beverage company," said Mr Conroy.

"I am excited to continue to work closely with our world-class team based in Citywest, together with our valued customers, to delight our consumers with our amazing brand propositions such as Nescafé, Starbucks, KitKat, Smarties, Felix, Bakers, SMA and Carnation. I am equally passionate about working with all of our stakeholders to, progress the nutrition, health and wellness agenda in Ireland and deliver our sustainability objectives including our global ambition to half carbon emissions by 2030.”

Originally from Kilkenny, Kieran Conroy is a graduate of Trinity College and the Dublin Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Marketing Techniques. Mr Conroy also joins the Nestlé UK and Ireland Management Board and succeeds Mr. Andrew Shaw, who is taking up the role of Group Supply Chain Director, Nestlé UK and Ireland.