Mayor condemns further attacks on Kilkenny City bus service

Mayor of Kilkenny, John Coonan has condemned the recent attacks on the Kilkenny City Bus and on other vehicles which are being targeted by criminals.

Four vehicles have been targeted in recent days but fortunately no one was injured.

"This is a very serious matter and I have real concerns. The safety of the public and staff are endangered. I am asking people to think about the consequences of their actions and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact local gardaí.

"I have spoken with Superintendent Derek Hughes and there is an ongoing investigation and gardaí are treating these incidents very seriously. I want to commend the gardaí who are taking every precaution and even have gardaí on board some of the buses.

"This sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated, we need to ensure that this service is protected and developed and these actions by a tiny minority are jeopardising the service," he said.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident where a bus was struck by an unknown object resulting in damage to a window pane on the left side of the vehicle. The bus was approaching the Hebron Road Roundabout shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday evening when the incident occurred. There were no passengers on board at the time, no one was injured.

A further incident occurred around 7.20pm on the Ring Road where a car was hit with balls of mud, no damage was sustained to the vehicle.

Meanwhile gardaí are also investigated two other incidents which took place on Monday night last where stones were thrown at a vehicle travelling on the Hebron Road. The bus was travelling from Purcellsinch towards Johnswell Road Roundabout when two of its windows were smashed.

A second incident was reported to gardaí involving stones being thrown at a car on Monday night. The car, a blue Passat, was travelling from Dublin Road Roundabout towards Hebron Road when the passenger side door was struck with stones resulting in a number of dents. The incident occurred around 10.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents or may have information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.