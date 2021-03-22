Spate of thefts of catalytic converters in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of a number of catalytic converters from cars in the city and county.

A red Toyota Prius, was parked in St Francis Estate in the city between 6pm on Friday evening and 4pm on Saturday. The catalytic converter was removed between these times.

Another incident where a catalytic converter was taken was reported to gardaí in Kilkenny, the incident occurred between 5pm on Friday and 3pm on Saturday. The car, a bronze Toyota Prius, was parked in Seville Lawn, Margaret’s Field when the part was removed from the car.

A third incident was reported to gardaí in Callan where a catalytic converter was removed from a car in the early hours of Saturday morning. The green Toyota Prius was parked in a laneway when the part was taken.

Anyone with information in relation to any of these incidents is asked to contact gardaí.