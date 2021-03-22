Kilkenny TD's committee to engage with Bank of Ireland in tomorrow's meeting

The Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach will meet tomorrow to engage with Bank of Ireland regarding a variety of issues, including branch closures.

Tuesday’s meeting at 3.30pm in Committee Room 2 of Leinster House can be viewed on Oireachtas TV.

“Tuesday’s meeting with Bank of Ireland will afford the committee the opportunity to discuss the branch closures and restructuring recently announced, and the interest which the organisation may have in Davy’s," committtee chairperson and local TD John McGuinness.

"And of course in time we expect representatives from Davy to appear to discuss this further.

“Regarding tomorrow’s appearance by Bank of Ireland, as a committee we are hugely concerned to see the proposed closure of 103 branches across the island of Ireland. In the Republic alone, a reduction of 257 locations to just 169 is very troubling at a time when Ulster Bank has said it will withdraw. These closures across the sector will impact hugely on the local economy in many counties.”

It was confirmed recently that four branches of Bank of Ireland in Kilkenny are to be closed as part of the reduction plans.

