Kilkenny man convicted of criminal damage and and sentenced to prison

Smashing up a tv and phone and causing damage to a front door resulted in a 21-month prison sentence for one young man at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Shane Delaney, Apt 5, Block 4, Larchfield Court, Loughboy admitted criminal damage at an address at Hollybank Lawn in Kilkenny on January 31, 2020.

Garda Joe Reville gave evidence in the case and outlined he attended at the address on the date in question. The garda told the court that the injured party was at home when he heard a doorbell ringing. The injured party opened the door and saw the defendant along with a number of others. The injured party closed the door and went upstairs.

Door kicked In

Evidence was heard that the front door of the property was kicked in and a number of people came into the house and damaged the television and an iPhone. Gardaí received a call and when they arrived at the property the television was on the front garden and was smashed. The iPhone was also deliberately smashed.

Gda Reville said that at present there was only one person before the court in relation to the incident but added that the matter is still under garda investigation.

The court heard evidence that the door was kicked off its hinges to gain entry to the property. The repair cost to the damaged door was €1,770. The damage caused to the mobile phone was €250 while the replacement cost of the television was between €800 and €900.

Garda Reville attended the scene and, on arriving at the address, observed Shane Delaney approximately 200 metres from the property.

Terrified

In his evidence the garda outlined how the occupants were terrified at the time of the incident and had locked themselves into a back bedroom in the house. The injured parties declined to make a victim impact statement and said they wanted to move on from the incident.

The court heard that the defendant has seven previous convictions.

Defence barrister Richard Downey said that the background to the case was that there was an overlap in the relationship between the defendant’s girlfriend and the injured party.

“Prior to this the injured party and the defendant were friends,” said Mr Downey who added that his client had gone to the address with two other individuals.

The court also heard that the defendant is currently serving a sentence.

“This was an unfortunate incident that he embarked on. He might have thought that it was a good idea but it was obviously not,” said Mr Downey.

Judge Patrick Meghan said that at the time of the offence the defendant was on bail. He imposed a three and a half year term of imprisonment and suspended the final 21 months for two years on condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour and attend an addiction counsellor. The sentenced was backdated to October 2020 for time already spent in custody.