Kilkenny artists encouraged to apply for Artlinks Collaboration Bursary 2021

Kilkenny Arts Office in partnership with our ArtLinks partners in Carlow, Wexford and Waterford City & County Council is pleased to announce that Artlinks is currently accepting applications for the ArtLinks Collaboration Bursary Award 2021.

The aim of this award is to encourage more collaboration between artists across the Artlinks counties and support artists seeking to expand their practice and networks regionally. The award must involve collaboration between artists from two or more Artlinks counties in the development of new work, to be showcased in two or more Artlinks counties.

ArtLinks is a partnership of the four Local Authority Arts Offices in Wexford, Waterford Carlow and Kilkenny, and is supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. ArtLinks provides professional development opportunities and supports for established and emerging artists who are resident in the four partner local authority areas in the South East region.

Artists must be a current member of ArtLinks to avail of the Collaboration Bursary. You must be registered on or before 12/4/2021 to be eligible to apply for this bursary. Email artlinks.ie@gmail.com to request a membership application form if you are a new applicant.

This year the application process is online and the closing date for receipt of ArtLinks Collaboration Bursary applications is Monday 26 April 2021 at 4pm.

Application forms and guidelines are available to download from

https://www.kilkennycoco.ie/ eng/Services/Arts/Grants_ Awards/Artlinks% 20Collaborative%20Bursary% 202021%20Callout.html

For all ArtLinks enquiries please contact artlinks.ie@gmail.com

