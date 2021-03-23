Good vibes for Kilkenny as GOAL launches Wellness Week with Ireland’s top experts

Humanitarian aid agency, GOAL, has rounded up top experts from the worlds of sport, nutrition, health and science, to lead on its virtual ‘Good Vibes’ Wellness Week from April 26 – 30.

The motivational wellness initiative – which will include online sessions from immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill, Ballymaloe chef Rory O’Connell, and Olympian Ciara Mageean – is aimed at giving people a much-needed boost during these challenging times.

Companies across Kilkenny are being encouraged to get their employees signed up to help them connect, stay healthy and boost morale. The event will culminate with a raffle, with each participating organisation awarding an extra day’s annual leave and wellness prizes to one lucky winner.

Event participants will gain access to a weeklong calendar of pre-recorded virtual wellness events, which can be accessed anytime during the week, and hosted by top experts in their fields.

They include:

Immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill: Chair of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin and much-loved and high-profile commentator on Covid-19, he will share his advice on staying protected from the virus.

Chef Rory O’Connell: Founder of The Ballymaloe Cookery School with his sister Darina Allen he will reveal his top tips for creating delicious healthy meals during lockdown.

Olympian Ciara Mageean: A GOAL ambassador and Irish middle-distance runner and Olympian she will bring employees through their paces on running for health and pleasure.

Personal trainer Niamh Cullen: Founder of The Monday Club, she will deliver a fun and uplifting workout designed to give a much-needed energy shot to those working from home.

Sleep expert Deirdre McSwiney: This sleep and cognitive behaviour therapist will give valuable tips on getting the all-important good night’s sleep, key to general wellbeing.

Yoga teacher Sarah Jordan: With expertise in enhancing employee wellbeing through yoga, she will let employees hearts lead the way with some great zen moves.

Surfer Dr Easkey Britton: This professional surfer will explore the relationship between people and the sea, using her passion for the ocean to create social change and connection.

Author and Speaker Pat Divilly: This motivational and wellness speaker will use high performance coaching t help people reach new levels of purpose, passion and fulfilment.

Irish Olympian and GOAL Ambassador, Ciara Mageean, said she was delighted to be part of the wellness event which will benefit thousands of people all over Ireland. “Covid-19 has been very challenging for everybody, but for those working from home it has been especially difficult. It is so important to take time from the daily routine to look after your mental and physical health. I am looking forward to sharing tips on running to stay fit, and how to incorporate it into your daily or weekly routines and to make it fun.”

“The GOAL Good Vibes Wellness Week has all aspects of health covered. From fitness to sleep to yoga to nutrition it offers an excellent menu of wellness advice.“

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising and Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, said: “This is the perfect opportunity for companies and colleagues to connect and enjoy some time-out, boost morale and stay health while raising funds for some of the world’s most vulnerable communities at the same time.”

“The event is the perfect opportunity for people working at home to connect with their colleagues. The events are pre-recorded and can be accessed at any time during the wellness week. We are honoured to have so many of Ireland’s top experts in various wellness fields leading on this initiative.”

“Like many other NGO’s, GOAL has had to adjust its fundraising campaigns to go online, and this is structured in a way that people can dip in and out at any time during wellness week to take part. Individuals can also register and take part you do not have to get involved through a company.”

Since the onset of Covid-19. GOAL has adapted its programmes and reached over 17 million people in 14 countries with Covid related supports and messaging in 2020.

Registration is €15 per person however GOAL also provide bespoke pricing options for organisations.

For more information visit goalglobal.org/good-vibes-by- goal or email events@goal.ie.