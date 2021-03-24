Young Kilkenny girl's imaginative art wows competition judges

A student from Gowran National school has won the third and fourth class category in the Jack and Jill / Louise Cherry Gallery Art Competition.

Heidi Ryan (9) was revealed as the category winner of the competition, which had over 400 entries from all over Ireland with four winners.

The children were asked to draw a horizontal line on the page. Above the line was the real world and below can be anything from their imagination.

Heidi painted in watercolour a lighthouse in a stormy sea to represent how family homes are alone during covid times. Underneath or inside each house there is lots of imagination and creativity. In Heidi’s imagination under the sea is full of wonderful fish, dolphins, mermaids and sea horses who have lots of sweets and lollipops to feast on.

Heidi’s passion for art is has been encouraged by her mother, Michelle, who is an art teacher and graduate from NCAD. Heidi’s creativity has been enriched by participating regularly in Kilkenny Art workshops in Butler Art Gallery and the National Design and Craft Gallery.

Heidi spent many days painting since the schools have been closed and as she returns to school today she will continue to be creative as her school, Gowran National School, place a strong emphasis on exploration of art media to encourage creativity and individuality in their students.

The winners of the competition were announced on 2FM by Jen Zamparelli.