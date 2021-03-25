Uber Eats launches in Kilkenny today

People in Kilkenny can order food via Uber Eats from today. The popular app will enable customers to receive their next meal directly to their door at the touch of a button.

McDonald’s and KFC are the first restaurants to launch in the area via the Uber Eats app. Locals can download the Uber Eats app on their smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com.

“We are really excited to be launching in Kilkenny, firstly with McDonald’s and KFC, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks," said general manager of Uber Eats in the UK Toussaint Wattinne.

"We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

All deliveries made via the app are contactless, and Uber Eats says it has also introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access PPE for free.

How to order using Uber Eats

Download the free app or go to ubereats.com to see all the restaurants available in the area. You can sign in using an existing Uber account or create a new one.

Give your location - you can select your home or any other address.

Find the perfect meal - browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type or dietary requirements to find exactly what your tastebuds are asking for.

Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive whenever is most convenient for you.

Track the progress of the delivery - get updates as your order is prepared and on its way to your destination.

For local restaurants, the Uber Eats app will mean more business with more options for delivery and thousands of potential new customers.

The app is available every day of the week from 8am - midnight.