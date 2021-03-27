Arts in the spotlight at Kilkenny Council buildings

Kilkenny County Council is to invest in promoting the arts in its own buildings.

The project has been made possible because of surplus funds from this year’s funding allocation under the Arts Act.



Director of Services Mary Mulholland explained that each year the County Council makes funding awards under the Arts Act in two areas - residence programmes and a grants scheme.

This year and last year were particularly challenging for people working in the arts and it is particularly important the county council support them, Ms Mulholland said.



This year there were 15 applicants and more than €14,500 allocated.

As the council didn’t reach the full amount to be allocated Ms Mulholland proposed the balance now be used to promote the arts in the council’s own buildings. She said she will bring a report back to councillors.